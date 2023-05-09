Section of Highway Near Paisley Park Renamed For Prince

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — A section of Highway 5 near Paisley Park is now known as “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway” in honor of the Minnesota music icon.

Gov. Tim Walz signing the bill outside Prince’s home in Chanhassen.

He was joined by Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, legislators and friends and family of Prince.

The newly minted 7-mile section of highway runs from Eden Prairie to his home and studio where he wrote, performed and recorded many of his hit songs.

“Because he rode up and down this highway all the time with his new music, he’d test it all out. With his engineers and they would get in their BMW’s and ride around and see how it sounded inside the car. If he didn’t like it he’d come back in and change it again,” said Sharon Nelson, Prince’s sister.

The new highway signs will be purple, of course, to honor Prince’s favorite color.