AAA predicting an explosion in summer travel

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — AAA is expecting an explosion in travel with 80% of North Dakotans planning to take a vacation this year.

More than half are hoping to take a trip during the summer months.

Travelers are planning to hit the lakes, state parks, or head to a major city.

Many traveling are enjoying lower gas prices compared to last year.

“Obviously last year, we were talking about record prices. This is down from where we were from last year, again, about fifty to sixty cents savings on gas this year compared to last year. So, we are anticipating the numbers to be strong, and we anticipate the numbers to remain strong through the summer months.” says Gene LaDoucer, AAA Director of Public Affairs

He says AAA will release its Memorial Day travel forecast on Monday.