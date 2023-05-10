Police Warn Of Fake Car Key Scam

Scammers are using fake keys to steal vehicles after test drives

FARGO N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo Police are aware of a scam in the city impacting car dealerships and anyone selling a vehicle.

Scammers are buying fake keys and finding a vehicle of the same make and model listed for sale. The scammers will arrange to test drive the vehicle, and when they return, give the fake key to the dealership or owner, keeping the original key. The scammers then return later and steal the vehicle.

If you are selling a vehicle, police recommend marking your keys, making them easily identifiable. It is also a good idea not to allow anyone to test drive your vehicle without accompanying them.

If you have been a victim of this scam, file a report with police by calling the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.