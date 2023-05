Former Fargo City Engineer Mark Bittner has died

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) Retired long-time Fargo City Engineer Mark Bittner has died.

Bittner was with the city for more than 40 years. He played a key role during major flood fights, including 1997 flood and the record flood of 2009.

While Dennis Walaker was serving as Public Works Operations Director and later as Mayor, Bittner worked mostly behind the scenes.

Bittner was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and retired in 2018. He was 72.