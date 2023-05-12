Habitat For Humanity Building 73rd Home In F/M Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Habitat for Humanity kicked off their 2023 building season.

This is the first house of the year and 73rd house they’ve built in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

This build began last week. They hope to finish soon and move the house to Dilworth in July.

Christian Amuri and his family are happy to be receiving this house and are excited to have freedom and something to call their own.

Pete Christopher with Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity says, “Affordable housing there’s really a crisis right now for affordable housing and we’ve been a leader in that mission of helping people have a decent place to live locally for over 30 years and you know everything starts at home so we’re trying to help families really build a new life.”

Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers and donations. Click here to learn more.