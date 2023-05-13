Hope Inc. puts on wheelchair basketball clinic for families

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — In Moorhead, Hope Inc. held a wheelchair basketball clinic for kids and adults with mobility challenges.

The event took place at Backyard Basketball Academy.

Each spring, Hope Inc. puts on a couple sessions of wheelchair basketball to keep kids active and having fun.

And for Ava Lematta, she gets to learn a new sport.

Stephanie Lematta, Ava’s mom, says, “Ava was born 10 weeks early, and she has cerebral palsy. And it’s been really great having activities that the whole family can participate in with her.

“Wheelchair basketball is a lot of fun when the kids come in, jump in, especially today. When Ava gets to play with their parents and, you know, it’s fun, it’s competitive, but it’s just a great opportunity for them to get together and play as a family,” says Hope Inc. Executive Director Bill Grommesh.

Hope Inc. will run the same wheelchair basketball clinic next Saturday from 10 until 11:15 a.m.