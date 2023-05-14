Moorhead American Legion holds second Ham and Dumpling Feed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead American Legion hosts its second Ham and Dumpling Feed.

The Voje family prepared plenty of delicious Scandinavian food including ham, potato dumplings, and scalloped potatoes.

There was even a Norwegian bake sale.

A silent auction was held at the event with many prizes such as a dollhouse, gravity chairs, and a cooler.

Donations were at-will, and all proceeds went to the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

There were some leftovers from the event, but they weren’t squandered.

“None of it is going to waste, we are going to donate to the leftover food to the Gladys Ray Shelter for the Homeless and also to the downtown Engagement Center,” says Jill Thorsen, volunteer.

The event raised over $2,500.

Event coordinators say they are planning on making this an annual event and are hoping to have it in April next year.