City of West Fargo hires a new Finance Director

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The City of West Fargo has hired a new Finance Director.

Heide Delorme will take over the position in mid-June.

She had previously been the Director of Finance and Administration for the United Way of Cass Clay.

Delorme moved to West Fargo in 2022.

She will replace Judy Afdahl who resigned in April.