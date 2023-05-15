UPDATE: High Risk Sex Offender Captured After Walking Away From Devils Lake Reentry Center

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO-UPDATE 8:10 PM 05/15/23) — Shawn Johnston has been located by the Devils Lake Police Department and is in custody.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A number of law enforcement agencies are searching for a high risk sex offender who they say removed his GPS monitoring bracelet and is missing from a re-entry center in Devils Lake.

31-year-old Shawn Johnston was last seen wearing black jeans, a red t-shirt, and black shoes leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around 1 a.m.

Authorities say he has ties to Grand Forks and may be returning there.

Johnston is currently on probation for failure to register as a sexual offender with Burleigh County District Court.

Anyone with information about Johnston’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.