Voters Say “YES” To $79 Million Grand Forks School Bond Referendum

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The unofficial results are in: 2,898 voted “yes” and 1,580 voted “no” on a 79 million dollar bond referendum for Grand Forks Public Schools.

Voting started this morning at 7 at Alerus Center and ended tonight at 7.

$55 million would be used to build a new Valley Middle School.

The school has no air conditioning and its boiler is outdated.

Other money will be used to modernize the central kitchen at the district office and to make security improvements to school property throughout the district.

The annual tax impact is around $97 per $100,000 of assessed property value.