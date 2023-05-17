People Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People are displaced after fire broke out in a house that has multiple living units in Grand Forks.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of 3rd Street North around 1 a.m.

They arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and third floor windows of the house.

The structure sustained significant fire damage to the third floor with moderate damage throughout the house.

No one was hurt.

The tenants are getting help from the property management.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.