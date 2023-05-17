‘There isn’t really an easy answer’: Rescues, shelters and dog rescues are becoming overwhelmed

MOORHEAD (KVRR) – A desperate plea has been made 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, as they say shelters and pounds are becoming more and more overwhelmed. The rescue is also facing those challenges as well.

“I think that for weeks and weeks all of the rescue community have been talking about different options and different ways to prevent this but there isn’t really an easy answer.” said Erin Buzick, a foster coordinator with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

One consequence that could come from this is the possibility of having some of these dogs put down.

“I think all of us are sort of preemptively mourning what could happen.” said Buzick.

The issue has been widespread across the Fargo-Moorhead area. At the West Fargo Animal Hospital, they’ve had numerous dogs brought in. 30 in the month of May alone. The hospital says they are not at the point where they would have to put any dogs down, but that would be the next step if it continues to get worse.

“The emotional toll that has on our staff to have to make that decision of who gets to stay, who has to be put down due to lack of space, lack of resources and overall exhaustion from everybody.” said Abby Kurtz, a customer service representative with the animal hospital.

These volunteers in the F-M area are asking the public to help with this growing problem. Because at some of the rescues, they have too many dogs coming in.

“We are at a max capacity for the amount of dogs that we are able to take in and more coming all the time that we’re just really struggling and scrambling to make the space.” said Amy Gore, a foster coordinator with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

For more information on 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, click here.