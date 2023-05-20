19th Annual Fargo Marathon Results

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Abraham Talam Kipkemei wins the 19th annual Fargo Marathon.

He finished at just over 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Kipkemei, from Kenya, broke a 37-year-old record 2 weeks ago at the Lincoln Marathon in Nebraska.

Rumors swirl around the 45-year-old’s retirement from marathons.

St. Louis native Sadie Smith won the women’s division at 2 hours, 5 minutes. She has run across all fifty U.S. states in 94 marathons total.

It’s her eighteenth title and the 19th state she has run in under three hours.

NDSU alum Maddie Van Beek won the women’s half-marathon at 1 hour and 17 minutes while MSUM alum Nadir Yusuf took home gold on the men’s side.

Munir Isahak of Fargo won the men’s 10k at 31 minutes and 26 seconds in a photo finish against Tyson Mahar of East Grand Forks.

Bridget Henne, of Fargo, won the women’s 10k at just over 39 minutes.