Body recovered from Red River at Moorhead park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead Police say they recovered a body from the Red River at Gooseberry Park this afternoon.

Crews were dispatched before 3 p.m. and found an adult male’s body near a walking path.

They say the man’s body was in the Red River for an extended period of time.

The body is being transported to Ramsey County for an autopsy.

The case is being investigated.