Thousands run and support 19th annual Fargo Marathon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — America’s Best Small-Town race is back and it brought that sweet midwestern charm for a week-long celebration.

Running the week of May 15th through the 20th the Fargo Marathon is always something our community looks forward too.

The Fargo Marathon brought the party to Fargo.

With over 50 live bands they’re sure to get your blood pumping.

If that doesn’t get you ready to run the town-wide cheering section just might keep you moving and grooving.

“I’m here watching my wife and their mom. She’s out here running the 10k. It’s hard for a busy mom to get time to train so we’re proud of her and we’re out here watching. It’s a beautiful day,” said Matt Hogan.

This past week has had 7 total events from the full and half marathon to a Friday night 5k.

There was even a Furgo Dog Run and a cycling event, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Along the way there were stops for water to recharge and music to keep the runners going.

The 27th Mile Post Race Party was rocking with music, food, cold beer and fun to wrap up the race.

“Just volunteering for the Packatanas at the Fargo Marathon on this gorgeous day,” said volunteer Charlotte Finn.

Whether you were racing, watching, or volunteering the weather was perfect and beautiful for a day of running.