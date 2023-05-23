Patriot Tour comes through West Fargo to support veterans in need

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An American flag that has flown on the nation’s capital, naval ships and helicopters is taking a tour across all fifty states and stopped by the F-M region to support veterans who have fallen on hard times

Bikers came to the Harley Davidson dealership in West Fargo to pass the flag in a ceremony.

It came in from Watertown, South Dakota and those who carry it do so with the highest regard.

The Nation of Patriots started the tradition in 2009 where the flag is passed from one bearer to the next across all fifty states in 115 days.

“All the money that we raise comes back locally to veterans. Over the last fourteen years we have helped out 23 veterans. Five of them have been single mothers with dependents. It’s just a heart-warming feeling to be able to help fellow veterans,” said Frank Hebert with the Nation of Patriots.

The flag heads to Underwood, Minnesota Wednesday morning.