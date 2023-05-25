CoreCon 13 is on in Fargo, goes through Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s that time of year for one of the biggest conventions in the F-M region for all you sci-fi, fantasy and anime fans.

CoreCon 13 is back at the Holiday Inn in south Fargo featuring e-gaming, tabletop games, guest comedians, artists and more all weekend!

When it started in 2009, only hundreds attended the con but now more than one thousand dedicated fans new and old find themselves at the con every year.

“It’s essentially just a place for a bunch of people who, maybe even feel like they don’t fit in with society, they can come here and, kind of just, form a family,” says Olivia Angst.

“It’s just great to see every year new faces along with the same faces. Some of our vendors have been with us since year one. Some of our fan suites we see year after year after year. It’s just amazing to see our family and friends come back,” said Cassondra Tufti.

Thursday’s admission is $20, Friday and Saturday is $30 each while a weekend pass is $65 and Sunday is free.

Funds from this year’s CoreCon goes straight to the Potato Head Project, a charity that helps premature babies.