Seth Wigestrand and the West Fargo Packers Win the Chris Heise High School Play of the week

SETH WIGESTRAND BEGINS THE 5-3 DOUBLE PLAY FOR THIS WEEK'S CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. —

Seth Wigestrand and the West Fargo Packers bring home the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week. Wigestrand at third base fields the grounder, steps on third for the force out and then fires it across the diamond for the 5-3 double play. Congrats to Wigestrand and the West Fargo Packers on winning this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week…