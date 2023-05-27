Let The Summer Fun Begin! It’s Opening Day at Historic Fort Abercrombie

ABERCROMBIE, N.D. (KVRR) — This is opening day at historic Fort Abercrombie, about 35 miles south of Fargo.

Visitors were able to take in historical military training drills by the 5th Minnesota Infantry Company D reenactment unit.

The company portrays the life and times of soldiers serving at the fort during the battles and siege of Fort Abercrombie in 1862.

The day also featured author Candace Simar who wrote the “Abercrombie Trail” series.

The gallery, bookstore, and gift shop also opened for the season.

Fort Abercrombie is open from 8:30 am until 5 pm daily through September 4.