Red Flag Warning for West Central and Northwest Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Red Flag warning is out for west central and northwest Minnesota and set to expire at 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks issued the warning for strong wind and low relative humidity.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.