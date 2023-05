Locations announced for Youth Summer Meals program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Great Plains Food Bank announces 15 sites across the state to help keep kids fed this summer.

The program allows kids up to the age of 17 to get a boxed meal during each hand-out event.

Last year, over 5,000 meals were given out to nearly 300 kids.

2023 Youth Summer Meals sites and locations

Cannon Ball

Tipi Wakan Church

Monday, Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

July 31- August 22

Dickinson

AMEN Food Pantry

Tuesday, Thursday 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time)

June 1-August 21 (no July 4)

Elgin

Elgin School

Wednesday Only 1-2 p.m. (Mountain Time)

May 31- August 9

Enderlin

First Lutheran Church

Monday, Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 5-August 17

Fargo

The Arbors at McCormick Park

Monday through Friday 12:30-1 p.m.

June 5 – August 25 (no July 4)

Jamestown

Stutsman County Extension

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 12-1 p.m.

May 31- August 23

TRAC

Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

May 30-August 23 (no July 4)

Leapaldt Park

Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 5-August 4 (no July 4)

Nickeus Park

Monday through Friday 11:30 – 12 p.m.

June 5-August 4 (no July 4)

Meidinger Park

Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 5-August 4 (no July 4)

Alfred Dickey Library

Monday through Friday 12-1 p.m.

May 30-August 23 (no July 4)

Washington Elementary

Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 31-July 28 (no July 4)

West Fargo

Herb Tintes Park

Tuesday only 6-6:45 p.m.

June 13- August 15 (no July 4)

The Wilds Park

Tuesday only 7-7:45 p.m.

June 13-August 15 (no July 4)

Williston

Gloria Dei Church

Tuesday, Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

August 1-August 18