Man Seriously Injured In Crash With Tractor

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Bloomington, Minnesota man suffered life-threatening injuries when the SUV he was a passenger in crashed into a piece of farm equipment west of Devils Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV, also from Bloomington, was driving east and closed in on a tractor followed by a pickup pulling the farm equipment.

The driver of the SUV misjudged the distance while approaching and rear-ended the piece of farm equipment.

The driver of the pickup, from Penn, North Dakota, was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.