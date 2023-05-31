One In Custody After High-Risk SWAT Search Warrant

WEST FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The Red River Valley SWAT team conducted a high-risk search warrant Tuesday night in West Fargo.

SWAT moved in around 8 p.m. near the 200 block of 9 1/2 Avenue West. They used a flash-bang stun grenade to take one person into custody. There was no threat to residents in the area.

Authorities say this remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.