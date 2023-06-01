Burger Royale lets customers decide best burger in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You have a chance to make history by voting for the best burger in downtown Fargo.

Downtown Fargo’s first Burger Royale is pitting local restaurants against each other to see who achieves burger supremacy.

The Downtown Community Partnership and H2M Brand Haus are organizing the contest as several restaurants will have a QR code you can scan to make your pick.

You have a chance to decide fate after sampling some of the most unique burgers you won’t find anywhere else.

“We’ve always sponsored music events and everything. We wanted to change it up. So, we decided to look at what other downtown communities were doing and we reached out to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For ten years, they’ve been doing this burger battle. We felt like we could do that successfully in downtown Fargo. Henceforth, we created the Downtown Fargo Burger Royale that we hope to do for a number of years,” says Brand Haus CEO Dan Altenbernd.

Voting is open through June.

To see which burger spots are participating, click here.