Sandy’s Donuts, The Salvation Army celebrate National Donut Day by giving back

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s National Donut Day and this year Sandy’s Donuts partnered with the Salvation Army to give back to the community on this fun day.

The organization continues it’s tradition honoring veterans and frontline workers by giving free donuts to everyone at Sandy’s downtown location.

The Salvation Army then delivered donuts to local first responders and community partners.

“We made almost 20-thousand donuts. It took us almost 20 hours to make all of those and for every dozen sold we donate 5 dollars to the Salvation Army. It’s so important because it’s for one the busiest day of the year but it’s also a huge day for us to be able to give back to the community.” says The Caveman, Sandy’s Donuts Mascot.

National Donut Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and frontline workers and the role that The Salvation Army Donut Lassies played.