With millions in damages to ND roads, Burgum requests disaster declaration

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — Around $5 million in damages have hit North Dakota roads and public infrastructure due to spring flooding.

Gov. Doug Burgum requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, following an executive order he issued in April declaring a statewide flood emergency.

He sent a letter to President Biden through the (FEMA) to request the major disaster from April 10 to May 6 for counties including Grand Forks, Ransom, Richland, LaMoure, Pembina, Steele and more across the state.

The grant would help cities, townships and counties pay for repairing roads and other infrastructure damaged by flooding.

Burgum is also seeking to implement the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on a statewide basis to help communities pay for flood mitigation projects.