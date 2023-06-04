Church is back in session at Bonanzaville

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Church is back in session at Bonanzaville in West Fargo. The South Pleasant Church was once again filled with music, people and a sermon.

“I came here to Bonanzaville as a fourth grader from Thompson, ND, and never in my wildest dreams that I thought that 30 years later I would be pastoring a church and holding church services here.” said Paul Letvin, the pastor for Submerge Church.

The last time the church was used for service was back in 2013. The church itself was used from 1890 to 2013 in Christie, ND. The church will be holding services on Sundays at 10 a.m. at Bonanzaville.