Dogs of all shapes and sizes showoff in West Fargo dog show

WEST FARGO (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Kennel Club Dog Show showcased the best dogs in the region at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. There were numerous dogs of all shapes and sizes.

“Every purebred dog was bred for a purpose whether it was for protection or hunting or just to be a companion,” said Sarah Ford. “Being able to take and build a bond and a relationship with them and a partnership and just click and groove and mesh together it’s so rewarding.”

For Ford, working with dogs has been a dream come true. It’s not only that too, she also gets to share her passion with her daughter.

“The day I found out I was pregnant with her I just had hopes that this would be something she wanted to do as well. To be able to share it with her is just so awesome.” said Ford.

From older to younger generations, there was no gap between them as they shared their love of dogs with one another.

“There’s a type of dog for every person,” said Kathy Rust. “Brings families together.”

Click this link for more information on the Fargo-Moorhead Kennel Club: https://www.fmkennelclub.com/