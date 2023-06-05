1 In Custody After Chase, Officer Assault

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) — A Walcott, North Dakota man has been arrested for a number of felonies after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit early Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 2:00 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in rural Horace but the driver fled north into Fargo, where the deputy terminated the pursuit but followed at a safe distance.

The vehicle eventually traveled into West Fargo, at which time police pursued his vehicle for a short time, until returning to Fargo, where the pursuit was again terminated.

The vehicle eventually left Fargo and drove south towards Horace.

A deputy was able to successfully deploy stop sticks on County Road 14 and 45-year-old Jason Remmick was arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail.

During alcohol testing at the jail, the Sheriff’s Department says Remmick intentionally slammed a deputy’s hand in a drawer, and was subsequently charged with assaulting a peace officer, in addition to the charges from the pursuit, including DUI, reckless endangerment, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.