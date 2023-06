Detroit Lakes man dies in central Minnesota crash

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Detroit Lakes man dies after crashing his vehicle in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a county road near Sauk Centre.

The driver, 24-year-old Collin Flynn, rolled an SUV several times.

The sheriff’s office says he was found lying unresponsive on the road and later died at a hospital.