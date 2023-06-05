Fire at Metro-Area Park Building

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Fire caused heavy damage to a building located at Village Green Park in south Moorhead early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Benton Hicks says the building includes a splash pool and attached bathrooms.

The site has programs used throughout the summer and is now not usable.

He says when crews arrived, the fire was showing through the roof.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

The cause is under investigation.