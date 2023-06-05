Gov. Doug Burgum Releases Announcement Preview Video Before Presidential Campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — It’s a pretty sure bet that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is running for president.

He released a video in advance of his official announcement on Wednesday.

The release includes a preliminary travel schedule with stops in Iowa and New Hampshire the rest of the week.

Those are key primary states.

In the video, Burgum touts his accomplishments as a businessman and governor, and gives some insight into the issues he will focus on as he heads out on the trail in an effort to secure the Republican Party’s nomination.

He is placing an emphasis on domestic oil and energy production and shrinking the federal government.

Burgum also alluded to his desire to avoid overheated political rhetoric in his campaign.