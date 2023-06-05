Grand Forks Public Schools Summer Performing Arts Company is back

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Public Schools Summer Performing Arts Company is back once again on the stage, this time with over a thousand students signed up.

SPA high school students will be putting on two musicals, Mamma Mia and The Little Mermaid.

But it’s not just for the teens.

The program has a wide age range, and it impacts public, private and home school students.

For Allison Peterson, who has been with the program since 1997, it means a lot to her to provide this avenue for students.

“The arts bring so much to children as far as creativity and having an outlet for expression it just fits in nicely with everything else the kids are doing in the summer” says Peterson.

To make reservations for tickets click here. Sales will open June 12th.