Do yoga outside with Yoga On The Lawn

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Mojo Fit studios presents Yoga on the Lawn.

Throughout the summer you can get together with friends and try and outdoor yoga class.

Outdoor yoga is a great way to stay healthy and get your blood flowing all while taking in the fresh summer air.

This yoga class is held at The Lights on the Essentia Health Plaza Lawn and is welcome to all levels and abilities.

To get more information on Yoga on the Lawn or to get tickets to this fun outdoor event click here.