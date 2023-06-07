LIVE: RibFest Begins And Brings The End Of A Rib-Slinging Era

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The biggest news in Fargo is clearly the first day of Happy Harry’s RibFest.

Four days of meat and music start Wednesday.

Slingin’ ribs is a way of life for many of these vendors. Both Aussom Aussie Australian Barbecue and Desperado’s BB! & Ribs started in 1988.

But this is the RibFest swan song for Desperado’s owner Donna Rice.

She’s handing her tongs off to a new owner< Khay Marshall, who is learning the ropes of running the business with her this week.

She says Fargo’s RibFest is one of the good ones that she’ll miss.

She adds, “It’s sad but it’s very sweet. It’s sad because I’m gonna miss going to each event, you know, and visit with friends at each event.”

You can come get ribs from Donna or any of the other food vendors from 11 to 11 now through Saturday at the Fargodome.

Check out Adam try his hand at cooking some ribs in the video above, then taste-testing them with various sauces in the video below.