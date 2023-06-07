Red River Broadcast Merger With Forum Communications Falls Through

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An update involving the sale of this television station, KVRR-TV, and our sister station in Duluth, KQDS-TV, both affiliates of FOX.

The Federal Communications Commission failed to act on a waiver allowing Forum Communications to own two affiliates in the Fargo television market.

The company already owns ABC affiliate WDAY, along with The Forum newspaper.

That means the proposed agreement between Forum Communications and Red River Broadcast has fallen through after 18 months.

It was first announced publicly in November 2021.

Under Red River ownership, it will be business as usual for us here at KVRR Local News and at KQDS.