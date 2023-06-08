85-year-old celebrates her birthday by tandem jumping

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “Ahhhh!” That was the moment when 85-year-old Joanne Reitan, of Moorhead, landed from skydiving.

She descended from the jump falling over 10,000 feet at a speed of 120 miles per hour.

But this wasn’t the first time she has done it.

“I jumped it when I turned eighty, and I thought if I lived until 85, I would do it again. I turned 85 on May 25th, so here I am to do it again.” says Joanne Reitan, Tandem Jumper

Five years ago, she performed this stunt solo, but this year she invited her girls to watch the big event.

“Both the girls are here today, but the boys are at a fishing tournament. Fishing is more important.” says Reitan

But for her daughters this is no unconventional stunt she’d pull.

“It is not really crazy; she is one in a million.” says Nancy Body and Kathy Anderson, Daughters

She has some advice for people who have never skydived.

“Well, I am used to being in an airplane since my brother was a crop sprayer. This is fun, everyone should try it once since it is fun.” says Reitan

And this may not be the last time she will do this.

“I’ll probably do it again.” says Reitan

She adds she is planning on jumping once again in another five years once she turns 90.