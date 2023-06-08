New rural health clinic opening in Horace

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health is adding a new clinic to the rapidly growing town of Horace, just south of Fargo.

“This has been something that the city has been wanting for an awful long time. I know we had an envision Horace get togethers back in 2017 and 2018 and that is one of the top three things folks are hoping we can get in town here.” says the Mayor of Horace, Kory Peterson.

Sanford Health has a long history of steadily growing its primary and specialty care services in rural communities.

Bringing health care close to home is exactly what the Sanford Horace Clinic is doing.

Not only is this convenient for people having general appointments, but it could also help someone in an emergency by cutting down travel time from Horace to Fargo.

“You know, as the whole entire metro area expands outward, we want to make it more convenient for people to get those things done and to be able to be in the community to provide care when patients need it.” says Director of Operations for Sanford, Andrew Larson.

Sanford Horace Clinic will be the eighth Sanford clinic in the Fargo-Moorhead metro to offer primary care services.

It is set to open in November in a strip mall next to the new Dairy Queen.

It will be the home to three providers to begin with and will offer walk-in services.

There is enough space to accommodate additional providers as the need grows in the community.

“So this is family medicine, so we do everything from a primary care perspective from babies so new baby visits all the way up to Medicare annual physicals here.” says Larson.

The $3 million facility is the first medical clinic for the city of Horace.