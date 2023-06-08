Taco Party To Benefit Feed My Starving Children at Junkyard Brewing

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Junkyard Brewing teamed up with Feed My Starving Children – Fargopack, to bring the community a taco party.

All afternoon and early this evening people could enjoy tacos in a bag, dessert bars, and other goodies on the Junkyard Brewing patio.

They are donating $1 per pint sold during the event to Feed My Starving Children – Fargopack.

This also includes margarita slushies as well.

there was a $5 suggested donation, but guests were encouraged to pay as much as they feel like donating.

it was a fun way to have a party, feed the community, and raise some money for a great cause.