Minnesota AG Ellison says state receiving more opioid settlement money

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the state will receive another $208 million in opioid settlement money over the next 15 years as part of a $17 billion nationwide agreement with two drug makers, as well as pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.

The money will be released to a national administrator later this summer.

The final agreement brings Minnesota’s recovery in opioid settlements to $586 million.