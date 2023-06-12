Burgum Presidential Ads Begin Airing in Iowa and New Hampshire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re getting a look at what voters in Iowa and New Hampshire are seeing on their screens starting this week.

Gov. Doug Burgum has bought $3 million worth of ads in those states as he introduces himself as a Republican candidate for president.

The ads are similar to the campaign announcement preview video that he released just days before making his run official in Fargo.

While Burgum is very popular and well known as a two-term governor in North Dakota, his profile across the nation is nowhere near those of fellow candidates like Mike Pence, Chris Christie or even Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.

“As governor, we took North Dakota from billions in the hole to a surplus. We balanced the budget every year. And passed record tax cuts. Again working together. Think what we can do with America,” said Burgum in one of the ads.

Burgum told the Des Moines Register that he plans to keep his campaign focused on energy, the economy, and national security.