Fargo Leaders Look To Legislature To Curb Exhibition Driving & Other Road Issues

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo City Commissioners continue to look at options to deal with numerous reports of exhibition driving and loud or illegal mufflers.

Assistant City Administrator Brenda Derrig and Police Chief Dave Zibolski presented several options to crack down on the issues.

They include changes to roads, signal timing, speed feedback signs and adding more officers to re-establish a Traffic Safety Unit.

But one of the top options is to work with the state legislature to pass tougher penalties.

Speeding fines are much lower when compared to Minnesota and other states.

Commissioner Denise Kolpack likes the legislative idea saying, “I would highly support beginning sooner than later and really being strategic in our outreach to our local legislators understanding the amount of citizen comments we get in this area is, ongoing.”

The legislature considered a number of traffic bills during the last session including a bill to create owner liability in fleeing cases. That bill was defeated.

Zibolski says traffic citations are up significantly this year but he doesn’t believe it’s affecting the behaviors of dangerous driving.