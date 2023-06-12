Georgia Man Killed in Rollover in rural Cass County, ND

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Augusta, Georgia man is dead after rolling his pickup north of Casselton.

Highway Patrol isn’t sure of the exact timing, but the crash scene was discovered shortly before 7 a.m. along a gravel road about two miles northeast of Amenia.

The 52-year-old man was thrown from the pickup and died at the scene.

A service dog was found nearby and taken to Casselton Veterinary Service.

The crash remains under investigation.