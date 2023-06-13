Burgum Declares Emergency, Sending National Guard Troops from Wahpeton to Texas to Secure Border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum signs an executive order declaring an emergency and sending North Dakota National Guard troops to help Texas secure the southern border.

It was first announced June 1.

Around 100 members from the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company are deploying for about 30 days.

They are expected to be back in August.

Burgum authorized the deployment in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for National Guard and law enforcement to help secure the border.

“It’s in the best interests of not only Texas but all states to prevent illegal entry at the U.S.-Mexico border and stop drug trafficking, human trafficking and other transnational criminal activity,” Burgum said. “Support from the North Dakota National Guard and other states that have committed resources to Operation Lone Star will strengthen border security and help keep Americans safe in every state, as every community is affected by border security.”

The Office of the Adjutant General is requesting $2.2 million through the state’s Emergency Commission to cover the costs.

Currently about 125 members from the Guard’s 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment are aiding efforts to secure the southern border.

Burgum is a current GOP candidate for president.