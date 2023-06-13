PBA tournament returns to F-M for first time in decades

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The best bowlers across the globe are back in the F-M region for the first time in fifty years!

The PBA Tournament stops by Moorhead’s Sunset Lanes as hundreds await their chance to roll and greet some of the best in the game.

“It’s just an opportunity that came up. Jay Fettig and Marshall Kent just pitched it to us looking for centers and we jumped on it. They brought people in and it’s been great. This is something that not every bowling center gets to have, the opportunity to be able to host an event like this. It’s just unbelievable,” said Darin Sundstrom, the manager at Sunset Lanes.

Organizers say they want to change the perception of bowling by treating it like a street fair, full of fun for everyone who stops by.

Players from all across the country and even some Canadians get to compete against the pros starting Wednesday.

And the pros are loving the atmosphere, so far.

“I came here on my first trip ever and kind of threw around the idea of bringing an event to Sunset. It’s not just the bowling tournament itself, it’s just more activities to keep people entertained for the whole day. People can come out and watch bowlers that they’ve seen on TV, growing up or even recently, come out and meet them in person. Have a good time and party. Have a few drinks and celebrate,” said professional bowler Marshall Kent.

Amateur bowlers are excited to hang out and even get some pointers with some of the game’s greatest.

“I’m in the Pro-Am and I’m almost positive I’m going to probably throw more gutters than I normally do. I do league here at Sunset. So, for my bowling, to see and be able to bowl with pros. That’s awesome. To be able to learn from them during the Pro-Am and get advice, can’t even beyond compared to what is a normal league season,” said Matthew Osborne-Graham.

All proceeds from the Pro-Am tournament supports the next Honor Flight.

The tournament starts Wednesday at 8 a.m.