Vehicle Pulled From Richland Co. Slough, Driver Had Already Left Scene

RICHLAND CO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a vehicle that ended up in a slough connected to Lake Elsie south of Hankinson walks away, but authorities didn’t know that.

Deputies, Hankinson Fire, divers and K9s were all at the scene around 6 Tuesday morning doing a search.

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl says it ended after he was contacted by the driver’s father.

He said he had spoken with his son after the car was pulled from the water.

Ruhl says he doesn’t know how the man managed to drive into the slough or why he left the scene.