West Fargo hosts Cruise Night

WEST FARGO (KVRR) – It was a beautiful night in West Fargo, as thousands of people took to Sheyenne St. for Cruise Night.

Classic and new cars lined the street and parking lots, with people showing off their prized cars to the public.

“This is a big, big event for the community to get together, see and meet people and enjoy each other’s company,” said Mike Carlson. “And look at the nice, fancy cars. There’s a lot more cars now than there were last year. For the first night opening, this is a good turnout. They said they had cars lining up at two o’clock.”

Each one with their own history of how they got their cars, the years it took to rebuild them.

Some of these drivers have been going to shows around the region, and they say they appreciate the opportunity to showcase their cars in West Fargo.

West Fargo will now get ready for the 2023 Street Fair on Saturday.