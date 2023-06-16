Driver sought in pursuit, threw log chain at squad car

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A search underway for the driver of a car that led a central Minnesota sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit and threw a log chain out the window in the process.

A Todd County deputy tried to stop Kent Moscho outside Eagle Bend, leading to a 25 mile chase.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the state patrol, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wadena and Staples Police Departments.

Anyone with more information should contact police.