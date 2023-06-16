Future of rural bridge in Clay County uncertain after fire damage

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The future of a low volume wooden bridge severely damaged by fire this week near Sabin could be the topic of a future meeting between the Clay County Highway Dept. and the township board.

A county official says the bridge was built from railroad ties and was rated as structurally deficient, spanning the Buffalo River and was scheduled to be decommissioned.

They say it was likely only used a few times a day and replacing the crossing will be a joint decision.

The fire was reported around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire seems to be a case of arson.

The investigation continues as the bridge remains closed.