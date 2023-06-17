New Minnesota law adds protections for election workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — In Minnesota, new protections are now in place to protect election workers from threats, harassment, and intimidation.

The new law makes it illegal to intimidate election workers, interfere with the administration of an election or tamper with voting equipment or a ballot box.

The state joins a growing list of other states that have enacted similar legislation.

“Since the 2020 election, in Minnesota and across the country, election workers have been targeted for simply doing their jobs,” said Secretary of State Steve Simon. “This new legislation provides our state’s local election administrators and the 30,000 election workers across the state confidence and peace of mind while administering free and fair elections.”

Anyone found in violation faces a gross misdemeanor with civil penalties of up to $1,000 for each violation.